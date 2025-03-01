In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Price starts at Rs. 9.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.5, Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Ciaz: 1462 cc engine, 20.04 to 20.65 kmpl mileage. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ciaz vs Rumion Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ciaz
|Rumion
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 9.09 Lakhs
|₹ 9.79 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.04 to 20.65 kmpl
|20.11 to 26.11 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4