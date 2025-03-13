In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Tata Tiago NRG, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Price starts at Rs. 9.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.5, Tata Tiago NRG Price starts at Rs. 7.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XZ MT. Ciaz: 1462 cc engine, 20.04 to 20.65 kmpl mileage. Tiago NRG: 1199 cc engine, 20.09 to 26.49 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ciaz vs Tiago NRG Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ciaz
|Tiago nrg
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 9.09 Lakhs
|₹ 7.2 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.04 to 20.65 kmpl
|20.09 to 26.49 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3