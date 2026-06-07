In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Tata Tiago, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Price starts at Rs. 9.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.5, Tata Tiago Price starts at Rs. 4.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol Manual. Ciaz: 1462 cc engine, 20.04 to 20.65 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ciaz vs Tiago Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ciaz
|Tiago
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 9.09 Lakhs
|₹ 4.69 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.04 to 20.65 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3