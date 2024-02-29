In 2024 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Tata Punch EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and In 2024 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Tata Punch EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Price starts at Rs. 9.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.5 and Tata Punch EV Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 3.3. Ciaz: 1462 cc engine, 20.04 to 20.65 kmpl mileage. Punch EV gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Ciaz vs Punch EV Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ciaz Punch ev Brand Maruti Suzuki Tata Price ₹ 9.4 Lakhs ₹ 10.99 Lakhs Range - 315-421 km/charge Mileage 20.04 to 20.65 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 25 kWh Engine Capacity 1462 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -