In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Price starts at Rs. 9.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.5, Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Ciaz: 1462 cc engine, 20.04 to 20.65 kmpl mileage. Altroz CNG [2023-2025]: 1199 cc engine, 26.2 to 26.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ciaz vs Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ciaz
|Altroz cng [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 9.09 Lakhs
|₹ 7.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.04 to 20.65 kmpl
|26.2 to 26.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|3