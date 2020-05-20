HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz vs Nissan Kicks

Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Sigma 1.5
₹8.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Kicks
Nissan Kicks
XL 1.5
₹9.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
K15 Smart Hybrid1.5 HR15
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
887.95695
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
138 Nm @ 4400 rpm142 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.6513.9
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm105 bhp @ 5600 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
22
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,86,31510,54,878
Ex-Showroom Price
8,72,0009,49,990
RTO
73,39073,609
Insurance
39,54030,779
Accessories Charges
8850
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,19922,673
Expert Reviews
3.5 out of 5
Verdict

