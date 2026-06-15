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HomeCompare CarsCiaz vs Wagon R [2019-2022]

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz vs Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022]

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Price starts at Rs. 9.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.5, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 4.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi 1.0. Ciaz: 1462 cc engine, 20.04 to 20.65 kmpl mileage. Wagon R [2019-2022]: 998 cc engine, 21.79 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ciaz vs Wagon R [2019-2022] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ciaz Wagon r [2019-2022]
BrandMaruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 9.09 Lakhs₹ 4.93 Lakhs
Mileage20.04 to 20.65 kmpl21.79 kmpl
Engine Capacity1462 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Sigma 1.5
₹9.09 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Wagon R [2019-2022]
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022]
LXi 1.0
₹4.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear Left Side
Headlight
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
Right Side View
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Engine Type
K15 Smart HybridK10B
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Driving Range
887.95697.28
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
138 Nm @ 4400 rpm90 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.6521.79
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm67 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.44.7
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15155 / 80 R13
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion BeamTorsion Beam with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutMacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15155 / 80 R13
Length
4490 mm3655
Ground Clearance
170 mm170
Wheelbase
2650 mm2435
Height
1485 mm1675
Kerb Weight
1055 Kg805
Width
1730 mm1620
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
510 litres341
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
4 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
43 litres32
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltNo
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
21
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Seat Adjustment
NoNo
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
ChromeUnpainted
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Key
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Warranty (Years)
22
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
4000040000
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
YesNo
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
6No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
YesNo
USB Compatibility
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Display
Digital DisplayNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Optional-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
Optional-
Find My Car
Optional-
Emergency Call
Optional-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)1 Airbags (Driver)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (ASEAN NCAP)2 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
Beige and BlackBeige and Black
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,32,6445,47,012
Ex-Showroom Price
9,09,0344,93,000
RTO
75,63227,220
Insurance
47,47826,292
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,19511,757
Expert Rating
-

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