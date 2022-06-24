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Maruti Suzuki Ciaz vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Price starts at Rs. 9.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.5, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi. Ciaz: 1462 cc engine, 20.04 to 20.65 kmpl mileage. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ciaz vs Vitara Brezza Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ciaz Vitara brezza
BrandMaruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 9.09 Lakhs₹ 7.61 Lakhs
Mileage20.04 to 20.65 kmpl17.0 to 18.7 kmpl
Engine Capacity1462 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Sigma 1.5
₹9.09 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
LXi
₹7.61 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Engine Type
K15 Smart HybridK15B
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Driving Range
887.95817.44
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
138 Nm @ 4400 rpm138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.6517.03
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.45.2
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15205 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion BeamTorsion Beam with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutMcPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15205 / 60 R16
Length
4490 mm3995
Ground Clearance
170 mm198
Wheelbase
2650 mm2500
Height
1485 mm1640
Kerb Weight
1055 Kg1110
Width
1730 mm1790
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
510 litres328
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
4 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
43 litres48
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
21
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Seat Adjustment
NoNo
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
NoBlack
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromePainted
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch - Up
DriverDriver
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Warranty (Years)
22
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
4000040000
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearCentre
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen Projector
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
64
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
2 Din2 Din
DVD Playback
NoYes
MP3 Playback
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Display
Digital DisplayNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
OptionalNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
OptionalNo
Find My Car
OptionalNo
Emergency Call
OptionalNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (ASEAN NCAP)4 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Beige and BlackBlack
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,32,6448,58,738
Ex-Showroom Price
9,09,0347,61,500
RTO
75,63254,690
Insurance
47,47842,048
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,19518,457
Expert Rating
-

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Latest Car & Bike News

2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift SUV will be offered with connected car features through Suzuki Connect app.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift SUV: All features confirmed so far
24 Jun 2022
The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz was first launched in 2014
Maruti Ciaz to be discontinued, but the nameplate could return with a twist
2 Apr 2025
2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been renamed as Brezza.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza bookings now open. Check details here
20 Jun 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz will cease to be produced in March 2025 and the sedan will be phased out by April this year.
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25 Feb 2025
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