In 2024 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Price starts at Rs. 9.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.5, Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi. Ciaz: 1462 cc engine, 20.04 to 20.65 kmpl mileage. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ciaz vs Swift [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ciaz
|Swift [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 9.4 Lakhs
|₹ 5.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.04 to 20.65 kmpl
|22.38 to 30.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4