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Maruti Suzuki Ciaz vs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Price starts at Rs. 9.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.5, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price starts at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std. Ciaz: 1462 cc engine, 20.04 to 20.65 kmpl mileage. S-Presso: 998 cc engine, 24.12 to 32.73 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ciaz vs S-Presso Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ciaz S-presso
BrandMaruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 9.09 Lakhs₹ 3.5 Lakhs
Mileage20.04 to 20.65 kmpl24.12 to 32.73 kmpl
Engine Capacity1462 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Sigma 1.5
₹9.09 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Std
₹3.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Headlight
Front Left Side
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Gear Shifter
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Specification
Engine Type
K15 Smart HybridK10C
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Driving Range
887.95-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
138 Nm @ 4400 rpm89 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.6524.12 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm66 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.44.5 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15145 / 80 R13
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Manual
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion BeamTorsion Beam & CoiL Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutMacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15145 / 80 R13
Length
4490 mm3565 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
2650 mm2380 mm
Height
1485 mm1553 mm
Kerb Weight
1055 Kg726 kg
Width
1730 mm1520 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
510 litres240 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
43 litres27 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltNo
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)No
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
2No
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trip
Shift Indicator
No-
Door Ajar Warning
YesNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Tachometer
AnalogueNo
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
No-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesNo
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
KeylessNo
Seat Adjustment
NoNo
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesNo
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
ChromePainted
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Key
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
22
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
4000040000
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
6No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
No-
Display
Digital DisplayNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Optional No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No No
Geo-Fence
Optional No
Find My Car
Optional No
Emergency Call
Optional-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (ASEAN NCAP)0 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
Beige and BlackBlack
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,32,6443,89,172
Ex-Showroom Price
9,09,0343,49,900
RTO
75,63217,496
Insurance
47,47821,276
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,1958,364
Expert Rating
-

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