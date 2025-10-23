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Maruti Suzuki Ciaz vs Maruti Suzuki Jimny

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Maruti Suzuki Jimny, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Price starts at Rs. 9.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.5, Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price starts at Rs. 12.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT. Ciaz: 1462 cc engine, 20.04 to 20.65 kmpl mileage. Jimny: 1462 cc engine, 16.39 to 16.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ciaz vs Jimny Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ciaz Jimny
BrandMaruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 9.09 Lakhs₹ 12.31 Lakhs
Mileage20.04 to 20.65 kmpl16.39 to 16.94 kmpl
Engine Capacity1462 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Sigma 1.5
₹9.09 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Zeta MT
₹12.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Front Right Side
Headlight
Infotainment System Main Menu
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
Right Side View
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Specification
Engine Type
K15 Smart HybridK15B
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Driving Range
887.95678 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
138 Nm @ 4400 rpm134 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.6516.94 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD4WD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.45.7 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15195 / 80 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15195 / 80 R15
Length
4490 mm3985 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm210 mm
Wheelbase
2650 mm2590 mm
Height
1485 mm1720 mm
Kerb Weight
1055 Kg1200 kg
Width
1730 mm1645 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
510 litres208 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person4 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
43 litres40 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone with Fan speed control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
No-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch - Up
DriverDriver
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Warranty (Years)
2-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
CD Player
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Speakers
64
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
2 Din-
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Display
Digital Display-
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
OptionalNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
OptionalNo
Find My Car
OptionalNo
Emergency Call
OptionalNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (ASEAN NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Split Rear Seat
No40:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Beige and Black-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
NoInclined
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,32,64413,98,056
Ex-Showroom Price
9,09,03412,31,500
RTO
75,6321,27,980
Insurance
47,47838,076
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,19530,049
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Compact proportionsRelatively spacious cabinSerious off-road skills

Cons

Doesn't have a commanding road presenceAT could have been more polished

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Latest Car & Bike News

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The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz was first launched in 2014
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