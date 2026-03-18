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Maruti Suzuki Ciaz vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Price starts at Rs. 9.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.5 and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid. Ciaz: 1462 cc engine, 20.04 to 20.65 kmpl mileage. Grand Vitara: 1462 cc engine, 20.58 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ciaz vs Grand Vitara Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ciaz Grand vitara
BrandMaruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 9.09 Lakhs₹ 10.77 Lakhs
Range-950 km/charge
Mileage20.04 to 20.65 kmpl20.58 to 27.97 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity1462 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Sigma 1.5
₹9.09 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Sigma Smart Hybrid
₹10.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Left Side
Front Right Side
Headlight
Infotainment System Main Menu
Left Side View
Instrument Cluster
Gear Shifter
Right Side View
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Specification
Engine Type
K15 Smart HybridK15C + Mild Hybrid System
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Driving Range
887.95950 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
138 Nm @ 4400 rpm139 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.6521.11 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.45.4 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15215 / 60 R17
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion BeamTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15215 / 60 R17
Length
4490 mm4345 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Wheelbase
2650 mm2600 mm
Height
1485 mm1645 mm
Kerb Weight
1055 Kg-
Width
1730 mm1795 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
510 litres373 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
43 litres45 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Seat Adjustment
No-
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
ChromePainted
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
One Touch - Up
DriverDriver
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000100000
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoBoth Sides
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen Projector
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
6No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Display
Digital DisplayNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
OptionalNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
OptionalNo
Find My Car
OptionalNo
Emergency Call
OptionalNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (ASEAN NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneBlack + Bordeaux with Silver Accents
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderCup Holder
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Beige and BlackBlack + Bordeaux with Silver Accents
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
NoFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,32,64412,25,566
Ex-Showroom Price
9,09,03410,76,500
RTO
75,6321,12,480
Insurance
47,47836,086
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,19526,342
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Solid SUV looksStrong Hybrid enginePremium cabin

Cons

Compromised boot spaceMild hybrid with MT misses several features

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