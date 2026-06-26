In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Maruti Suzuki Fronx, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Price starts at Rs. 9.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.5, Maruti Suzuki Fronx Price starts at Rs. 6.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2L MT. Ciaz: 1462 cc engine, 20.04 to 20.65 kmpl mileage. Fronx: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ciaz vs Fronx Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ciaz
|Fronx
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 9.09 Lakhs
|₹ 6.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.04 to 20.65 kmpl
|20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4