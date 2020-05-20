|Engine Type
|K15 Smart Hybrid
|G12B
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|-
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|887.95
|644.4
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
|98 Nm @ 3000 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|20.65
|16.11
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|RWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|72 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|-
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1196 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|-
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|No
|-
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|-
|Parking Assist
|No
|-
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|No
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|No
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|1
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|-
|Rear AC
|Vents Behind Front Armrest
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹9,86,315
|₹4,85,048
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹8,72,000
|₹4,30,000
|RTO
|₹73,390
|₹24,700
|Insurance
|₹39,540
|₹29,848
|Accessories Charges
|₹885
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹21,199
|₹10,425