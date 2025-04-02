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Maruti Suzuki Ciaz vs Maruti Suzuki Eeco

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Maruti Suzuki Eeco, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Price starts at Rs. 9.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.5, Maruti Suzuki Eeco Price starts at Rs. 5.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 5 STR STD. Ciaz: 1462 cc engine, 20.04 to 20.65 kmpl mileage. Eeco: 1197 cc engine, 19.71 to 26.78 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ciaz vs Eeco Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ciaz Eeco
BrandMaruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 9.09 Lakhs₹ 5.21 Lakhs
Mileage20.04 to 20.65 kmpl19.71 to 26.78 kmpl
Engine Capacity1462 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual
Cylinders44

Filters
Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Sigma 1.5
₹9.09 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
5 STR STD
₹5.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Ac Controls
Front Right Side
Headlight
Front Left Side
Grille
Right Side View
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Specification
Engine Type
K15 Smart HybridK12N
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Driving Range
887.95631 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
138 Nm @ 4400 rpm105.5 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.6519.71 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm81 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.44.5 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15155 / 65 R13
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Manual
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam3-Link Rigid Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutMcPherson Struts
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15155 / 65 R13
Length
4490 mm3675 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Wheelbase
2650 mm2350 mm
Height
1485 mm1825 mm
Kerb Weight
1055 Kg970 kg
Width
1730 mm1475 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
510 litres-
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
43 litres32 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)No
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
2-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
Analogue-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
No-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
Keyless-
Seat Adjustment
No-
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
ChromeUnpainted
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBoth Sides
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Key
Rear Wiper
No-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000100000
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
CD Player
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
6-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Display
Digital Display-
Voice Command
No-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Optional-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
Optional-
Find My Car
Optional-
Emergency Call
Optional-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (ASEAN NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
Beige and BlackBlack and Beige
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
NoFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,32,6445,84,430
Ex-Showroom Price
9,09,0345,20,900
RTO
75,63229,836
Insurance
47,47833,194
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,19512,561
Expert Rating
-

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz was first launched in 2014
Maruti Ciaz to be discontinued, but the nameplate could return with a twist
2 Apr 2025
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Maruti Suzuki Eeco gets ‘Star Edition’ pack at 20,000
8 May 2026
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