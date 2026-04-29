In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Maruti Suzuki Dzire, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Price starts at Rs. 9.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.5, Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price starts at Rs. 6.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXI. Ciaz: 1462 cc engine, 20.04 to 20.65 kmpl mileage. Dzire: 1197 cc engine, 24.7 to 25.71 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ciaz vs Dzire Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ciaz
|Dzire
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 9.09 Lakhs
|₹ 6.26 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.04 to 20.65 kmpl
|24.7 to 25.71 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3