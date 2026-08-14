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Maruti Suzuki Celerio X vs Volkswagen Taigun

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Celerio X and Volkswagen Taigun, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Price starts at Rs. 5.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Vxi, Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. Celerio X: 998 cc engine, 21.6 kmpl mileage. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Celerio X vs Taigun Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Celerio x Taigun
BrandMaruti SuzukiVolkswagen
Price₹ 5.11 Lakhs₹ 11 Lakhs
Mileage21.6 kmpl18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders3-

Filters
Celerio X
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
Vxi
₹5.11 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual
₹11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
K10B1.0L TSI
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
757.05-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
90 Nm @ 3500 rpm178Nm@1850-4000rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual
Mileage (ARAI)
21.63-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 6000 rpm114bhp@5000-5500rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS VI 2.0
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc
Minimum Turning Radius
4.75.05 m
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14205/60 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Electric
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle with Coil SpringRear twist beam
Front Suspension
MacPherson strut with coil springMacPherson Strut suspension
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14205/60 R16
Ground Clearance
165-
Length
37151760 mm
Wheelbase
24252651 mm
Kerb Weight
835-
Height
15651612 mm
Width
16354221 mm
Bootspace
235385 Litres
No of Seating Rows
2-
Seating Capacity
55
Doors
55
Fuel Tank Capacity
3550 Litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Parking Assist
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Air Conditioner (•Automatic Climate Control • Single Zone Front-row AC zone • Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control• Blower Rear AC zone• Rear AC vents )
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Tachometer
No-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
NoGear
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Rub - Strips
Black-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable-
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoRear Sequential
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteYes
Rear Wiper
NoYes
One Touch - Up
No-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Warranty (Years)
2-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000-
Cornering Headlights
NoStatic
Headlights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoYes
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone Calls & Audio Streaming), AUX Compatibility
Speakers
No6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
No-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Voice Command
NoYes
Aux Compatibility
No-
Display
No7" Touch Screen
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
No-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
NoYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoYes
Airbags
1 Airbags (Driver)6 Airbags (•Driver •Front Passenger •2 Curtain •Driver Side •Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)8 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) •Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) •Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) •Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual) )
Interior Colours
Black-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) )
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,68,40012,60,490
Ex-Showroom Price
5,11,50010,99,900
RTO
29,4601,20,620
Insurance
26,94039,470
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,21727,092
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Handsome European StylingPowerful EnginesWell-Balanced Ride Quality

Cons

No ADAS FunctionalityNo 360-Degree CameraComparatively Smaller Boot

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