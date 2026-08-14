In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Celerio X and Volkswagen Taigun, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Price starts at Rs. 5.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Vxi, Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. Celerio X: 998 cc engine, 21.6 kmpl mileage. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Celerio X vs Taigun Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Celerio x
|Taigun
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 5.11 Lakhs
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|21.6 kmpl
|18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|-