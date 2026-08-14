Celerio X vs Yaris Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Celerio x Yaris Brand Maruti Suzuki Toyota Price ₹ 5.11 Lakhs ₹ 9.16 Lakhs Mileage 21.6 kmpl 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 1496 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Celerio X and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Price starts at Rs. 5.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Vxi, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Celerio X: 998 cc engine, 21.6 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.