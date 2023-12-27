In 2023 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Celerio X and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, In 2023 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Celerio X and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Price starts at Rs 5.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Vxi and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs 10.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. Celerio X: 998 cc engine, 21.63 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 1462 cc engine, 21.12 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less