In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Celerio X and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Price starts at Rs. 5.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Vxi, Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Celerio X: 998 cc engine, 21.6 kmpl mileage. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Celerio X vs Rumion Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Celerio x
|Rumion
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 5.11 Lakhs
|₹ 9.79 Lakhs
|Mileage
|21.6 kmpl
|20.11 to 26.11 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4