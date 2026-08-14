Celerio X vs Safari [2021-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Celerio x Safari [2021-2023] Brand Maruti Suzuki Tata Price ₹ 5.11 Lakhs ₹ 14.99 Lakhs Mileage 21.6 kmpl 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 1956 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Celerio X and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Price starts at Rs. 5.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Vxi, Tata Safari [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Celerio X: 998 cc engine, 21.6 kmpl mileage. Safari [2021-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.