In 2023 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Celerio X and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
In 2023 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Celerio X and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Price starts at Rs 5.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Vxi, Tata Safari [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE.
Celerio X: 998 cc engine, 21.63 kmpl mileage.
Safari [2021-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 16.14 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
...Read More
Read Less