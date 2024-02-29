In 2024 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Celerio X and Tata Punch EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, In 2024 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Celerio X and Tata Punch EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Price starts at Rs. 5.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Vxi and Tata Punch EV Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 3.3. Celerio X: 998 cc engine, 21.63 kmpl mileage. Punch EV gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Celerio X vs Punch EV Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Celerio x Punch ev Brand Maruti Suzuki Tata Price ₹ 5.11 Lakhs ₹ 10.99 Lakhs Range - 315-421 km/charge Mileage 21.63 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 25 kWh Engine Capacity 998 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -