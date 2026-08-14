Celerio X vs Nexon EV Prime Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Celerio x nexon ev prime Brand Maruti Suzuki Tata Price ₹ 5.11 Lakhs ₹ 14.99 Lakhs Range - 312 km/charge Mileage 21.6 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 30.2 kwh Engine Capacity 998 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 9 Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Celerio X and Tata Nexon EV Prime, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Price starts at Rs. 5.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Vxi and Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. Celerio X: 998 cc engine, 21.6 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.