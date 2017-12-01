HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsCelerio X vs Nexon EV

Maruti Suzuki Celerio X vs Tata Nexon EV

Filters
Celerio X
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
Vxi
₹5.11 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
Creative Plus Medium Range
₹14.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
K10B-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
757.05325 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
90 Nm @ 3500 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic, Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
21.63-
Drivetrain
FWD-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 6000 rpm-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
No-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,68,40015,46,244
Ex-Showroom Price
5,11,50014,74,000
RTO
29,46012,000
Insurance
26,94059,744
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,21733,234

Trending cars

View allPopular Cars