Celerio X vs Nexon [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Celerio x Nexon [2020-2023] Brand Maruti Suzuki Tata Price ₹ 5.11 Lakhs ₹ 7 Lakhs Mileage 21.6 kmpl 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Celerio X and Tata Nexon [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Price starts at Rs. 5.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Vxi, Tata Nexon [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 7 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Celerio X: 998 cc engine, 21.6 kmpl mileage. Nexon [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.