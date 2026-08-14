In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Celerio X and Tata Harrier [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Price starts at Rs. 5.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Vxi, Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Celerio X: 998 cc engine, 21.6 kmpl mileage. Harrier [2019-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.6 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Celerio X vs Harrier [2019-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Celerio x
|Harrier [2019-2023]
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 5.11 Lakhs
|₹ 13.84 Lakhs
|Mileage
|21.6 kmpl
|14.6 to 16.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1956 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4