In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Celerio X and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Price starts at Rs. 5.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Vxi, Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. Celerio X: 998 cc engine, 21.6 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Celerio X vs Rapid TSI Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Celerio x
|Rapid tsi
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Skoda
|Price
|₹ 5.11 Lakhs
|₹ 7.79 Lakhs
|Mileage
|21.6 kmpl
|16.2 to 18.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3