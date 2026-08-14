Celerio X vs Rapid TSI Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Celerio x Rapid tsi Brand Maruti Suzuki Skoda Price ₹ 5.11 Lakhs ₹ 7.79 Lakhs Mileage 21.6 kmpl 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Celerio X and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Price starts at Rs. 5.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Vxi, Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. Celerio X: 998 cc engine, 21.6 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.