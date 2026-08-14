Celerio X vs Kicks Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Celerio x Kicks Brand Maruti Suzuki Nissan Price ₹ 5.11 Lakhs ₹ 9.5 Lakhs Mileage 21.6 kmpl 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 1330 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Celerio X and Nissan Kicks, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Price starts at Rs. 5.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Vxi, Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5. Celerio X: 998 cc engine, 21.6 kmpl mileage. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.