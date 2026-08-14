In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Celerio X and MG Hector, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Price starts at Rs. 5.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Vxi, MG Hector Price starts at Rs. 11.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Style 1.5 Turbo MT. Celerio X: 998 cc engine, 21.6 kmpl mileage. Hector: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 13.79 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Celerio X vs Hector Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Celerio x
|Hector
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|MG
|Price
|₹ 5.11 Lakhs
|₹ 11.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|21.6 kmpl
|12.34 to 13.79 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1451 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4