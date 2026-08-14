In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Celerio X and Maruti Suzuki XL6, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Price starts at Rs. 5.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Vxi, Maruti Suzuki XL6 Price starts at Rs. 11.57 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT Petrol. Celerio X: 998 cc engine, 21.6 kmpl mileage. XL6: 1462 cc engine, 20.27 to 26.32 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Celerio X vs XL6 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Celerio x
|Xl6
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 5.11 Lakhs
|₹ 11.57 Lakhs
|Mileage
|21.6 kmpl
|20.27 to 26.32 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4