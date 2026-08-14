Celerio X vs Wagon R [2019-2022] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Celerio x Wagon r [2019-2022] Brand Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 5.11 Lakhs ₹ 4.93 Lakhs Mileage 21.6 kmpl 21.79 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 998 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Celerio X and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Price starts at Rs. 5.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Vxi, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 4.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi 1.0. Celerio X: 998 cc engine, 21.6 kmpl mileage. Wagon R [2019-2022]: 998 cc engine, 21.79 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.