In 2024 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Celerio X and Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Price starts at Rs. 5.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Vxi, Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi. Celerio X: 998 cc engine, 21.63 kmpl mileage. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Celerio x Swift [2021-2024]
BrandMaruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 5.11 Lakhs₹ 5.99 Lakhs
Mileage21.63 kmpl22.38 to 30.9 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, AutomaticManual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Specification
Engine Type
K10B1.2L Dual Jet
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
757.05858
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
90 Nm @ 3500 rpm113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
21.6323.2
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 6000 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
4.74.8
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14165 / 80 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle with Coil SpringTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
MacPherson strut with coil springMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14165 / 80 R14
Ground Clearance
165-
Length
37153845
Wheelbase
24252450
Kerb Weight
835875
Height
15651530
Width
16351735
Bootspace
235268
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
55
Doors
55
Fuel Tank Capacity
3537
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Tachometer
NoNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
NoNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,68,4006,61,575
Ex-Showroom Price
5,11,5005,99,450
RTO
29,46028,808
Insurance
26,94032,817
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,21714,219
Expert Rating
-

Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]null | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Tata Punchnull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic6 - 10.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Swift [2021-2024] vs Punch
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]null | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Dzirenull | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic6.51 - 9.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Swift [2021-2024] vs Dzire

