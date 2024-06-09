Celerio X vs Swift [2021-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Celerio x Swift [2021-2024] Brand Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 5.11 Lakhs ₹ 5.99 Lakhs Mileage 21.63 kmpl 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 1197 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2024 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Celerio X and Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Price starts at Rs. 5.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Vxi, Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi. Celerio X: 998 cc engine, 21.63 kmpl mileage. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.