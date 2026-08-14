In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Celerio X and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Price starts at Rs. 5.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Vxi and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid. Celerio X: 998 cc engine, 21.6 kmpl mileage. Grand Vitara: 1462 cc engine, 20.58 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Celerio X vs Grand Vitara Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Celerio x
|Grand vitara
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 5.11 Lakhs
|₹ 10.77 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|950 km/charge
|Mileage
|21.6 kmpl
|20.58 to 27.97 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-