In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Celerio Price starts at Rs. 4.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi, Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. Celerio: 998 cc engine, 24.97 to 34.43 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Celerio vs Urban Cruiser Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Celerio
|Urban cruiser
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 4.7 Lakhs
|₹ 8.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.97 to 34.43 kmpl
|17 to 18.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4