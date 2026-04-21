In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Celerio Price starts at Rs. 4.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi, Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Celerio: 998 cc engine, 24.97 to 34.43 kmpl mileage. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Celerio vs Rumion Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Celerio
|Rumion
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 4.7 Lakhs
|₹ 9.79 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.97 to 34.43 kmpl
|20.11 to 26.11 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4