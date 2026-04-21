In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Toyota Glanza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Celerio Price starts at Rs. 4.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi, Toyota Glanza Price starts at Rs. 6.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Celerio: 998 cc engine, 24.97 to 34.43 kmpl mileage. Glanza: 1197 cc engine, 22.3 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Celerio vs Glanza Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Celerio
|Glanza
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 4.7 Lakhs
|₹ 6.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.97 to 34.43 kmpl
|22.3 to 30.61 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4