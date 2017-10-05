Saved Articles

Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Tata Safari [2021-2023]

In 2023 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
LXi
₹5.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Safari [2021-2023]
Tata Safari [2021-2023]
XE
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
K10B2.0 L Kryotec
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
757.05807
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
90 Nm @ 3500 rpm350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
21.6316.14
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 6000 rpm168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,17,66317,67,524
Ex-Showroom Price
4,65,70014,99,400
RTO
26,1281,94,375
Insurance
25,33573,249
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,12637,990

