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Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Renault Kiger

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Renault Kiger, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Celerio Price starts at Rs. 4.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi, Renault Kiger Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. Celerio: 998 cc engine, 24.97 to 34.43 kmpl mileage. Kiger: 999 cc engine, 18.24 to 20.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Celerio vs Kiger Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Celerio Kiger
BrandMaruti SuzukiRenault
Price₹ 4.7 Lakhs₹ 5.81 Lakhs
Mileage24.97 to 34.43 kmpl18.24 to 20.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
LXi
₹4.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Kiger
Renault Kiger
Authentic
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki Celerio Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Door Handle
Taillight
Front Right Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Grille
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Specification
Engine Type
K10C1.0L Energy
Driving Range
757 km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
89 Nm @ 3500 rpm96 Nm @ 3400-3600 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
25.24 kmpl19.17 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
66 bhp @ 5500 rpm71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Electronic Power SteeringPower assisted (Electric) steering with 3 spokes
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with Lower Triangle & Coil Spring, Anti-roll Bar & Traverse Arm
Rear Suspension
Torision Beam with Coil SpringTorsion Beam Axle
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14195 / 60 R16
Length
3695 mm3990 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm205 mm
Wheelbase
2435 mm2500 mm
Height
1555 mm1605 mm
Kerb Weight
800 kg-
Width
1655 mm1750 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
313 litres405 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
32 litres40 litres
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
NoNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
ManualManual
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
12
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
NoDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
NoYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
NoFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
BlackPainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both SidesBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Scuff Plates
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with KeyNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoOptional
Warranty (Years)
3No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000No
Battery Warranty (Years)
NoNo
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
USB Compatibility
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
NoNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesN0
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoCup Holder
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Black-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,18,9456,43,117
Ex-Showroom Price
5,64,0005,81,000
RTO
27,39032,240
Insurance
27,05529,377
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,30313,823
Expert Rating
-
Latest Offers
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On Renault Kiger: Cash offer upto INR 20,000 on Se...
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Expiring on 1 Sept
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Maruti Celerio, India's most fuel-efficient petrol car with 26.68 kmpl mileage, was launched earlier this month at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.99 lakh. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
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Maruti Celerio, India's most fuel-efficient petrol car with 26.68 kmpl mileage, was launched earlier this month at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.99 lakh. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
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