In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Renault Duster, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Celerio Price starts at Rs. 4.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi, Renault Duster Price starts at Rs. 10.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT. Celerio: 998 cc engine, 24.97 to 34.43 kmpl mileage. Duster: 999 cc engine, 13 to 15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Celerio vs Duster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Celerio
|Duster
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Renault
|Price
|₹ 4.7 Lakhs
|₹ 10.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.97 to 34.43 kmpl
|13 to 15 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3