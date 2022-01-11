In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Nissan Kicks, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Celerio Price starts at Rs. 4.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi, Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5. Celerio: 998 cc engine, 24.97 to 34.43 kmpl mileage. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Celerio vs Kicks Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Celerio
|Kicks
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Nissan
|Price
|₹ 4.7 Lakhs
|₹ 9.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.97 to 34.43 kmpl
|13.9 to 15.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1330 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4