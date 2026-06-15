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Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs MG Comet EV

In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Celerio and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Celerio Price starts at Rs. 4.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi and MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. Celerio: 998 cc engine, 24.97 to 34.43 kmpl mileage. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Celerio vs Comet EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Celerio Comet ev
BrandMaruti SuzukiMG
Price₹ 4.7 Lakhs₹ 7.5 Lakhs
Range-230 km/charge
Mileage24.97 to 34.43 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-17.3 kWh
Engine Capacity998 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-7 hours (3.3 kW AC charger)

Filters
Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
LXi
₹4.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Comet EV
MG Comet EV
Executive
₹7.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki Celerio Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Door Handle
Side Mirror Body
Steering Controls
Taillight
Headlight
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Grille
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Engine Type
K10C-
Driving Range
757 km230 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
89 Nm @ 3500 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
25.24 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
66 bhp @ 5500 rpm-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14145 / 70 R12
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Electronic Power SteeringPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil SpringMcPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Torision Beam with Coil SpringMulti-Link Coil Suspension
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14145 / 70 R12
Length
3695 mm2974 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Wheelbase
2435 mm2010 mm
Height
1555 mm1640 mm
Kerb Weight
800 kg-
Width
1655 mm1505 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
313 litres-
Seating Capacity
5 Person4 Person
Doors
5 Doors3 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
32 litres-
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
NoNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
NoDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Tachometer
NoNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
No-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesNo
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
NoFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Interior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both SidesBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Scuff Plates
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with KeyRemote Operated
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoHalogen
Fog Lights
NoLED
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
3No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No120000
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000Not Applicable
Battery Warranty (Years)
No8
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
No2
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
USB Compatibility
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
No-
Split Rear Seat
No50:50 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
BlackStarlight Black
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,18,9457,93,658
Ex-Showroom Price
5,64,0007,49,800
RTO
27,3909,000
Insurance
27,05534,358
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,30317,058
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Compact dimensionsUpmarket cabinOver 200 kms of claimed range

Cons

Quirky stylingNegligible cargo spaceHigh-speed drive traits

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