In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Celerio and MG Astor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Celerio Price starts at Rs. 4.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi, MG Astor Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sprint. Celerio: 998 cc engine, 24.97 to 34.43 kmpl mileage. Astor: 1498 cc engine, 14.82 to 15.43 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Celerio vs Astor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Celerio
|Astor
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|MG
|Price
|₹ 4.7 Lakhs
|₹ 9.79 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.97 to 34.43 kmpl
|14.82 to 15.43 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1498 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4