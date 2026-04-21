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Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Celerio Price starts at Rs. 4.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price starts at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std. Celerio: 998 cc engine, 24.97 to 34.43 kmpl mileage. S-Presso: 998 cc engine, 24.12 to 32.73 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Celerio vs S-Presso Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Celerio S-presso
BrandMaruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 4.7 Lakhs₹ 3.5 Lakhs
Mileage24.97 to 34.43 kmpl24.12 to 32.73 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
LXi
₹4.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Std
₹3.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki Celerio Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
Side Mirror Body
Taillight
Headlight
Front Left Side
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Gear Shifter
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Specification
Engine Type
K10CK10C
Driving Range
757 km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
89 Nm @ 3500 rpm89 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
25.24 kmpl24.12 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
66 bhp @ 5500 rpm66 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14145 / 80 R13
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Electronic Power SteeringManual
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil SpringMacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Torision Beam with Coil SpringTorsion Beam & CoiL Spring
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14145 / 80 R13
Length
3695 mm3565 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
2435 mm2380 mm
Height
1555 mm1553 mm
Kerb Weight
800 kg726 kg
Width
1655 mm1520 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
313 litres240 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
32 litres27 litres
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
NoNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Air Conditioner
ManualNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
1No
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trip
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
YesNo
Clock
NoDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Tachometer
NoNo
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
No-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
NoNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesNo
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
With KeyNo
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Power Windows
NoNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
BlackPainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both SidesBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Scuff Plates
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with KeyInternal with Key
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesNo
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
10000040000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
USB Compatibility
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
No-
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No No
Geo-Fence
No No
Find My Car
No No
Emergency Call
No-
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
Not Tested0 Star (Global NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
BlackBlack
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,18,9453,89,172
Ex-Showroom Price
5,64,0003,49,900
RTO
27,39017,496
Insurance
27,05521,276
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,3038,364
Expert Rating
-

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Latest Videos

Maruti Celerio, India's most fuel-efficient petrol car with 26.68 kmpl mileage, was launched earlier this month at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.99 lakh. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
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17 Nov 2021
Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
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Maruti Celerio, India's most fuel-efficient petrol car with 26.68 kmpl mileage, was launched earlier this month at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.99 lakh. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
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23 Nov 2021
The Celerio has a whole lot of spirit and the latest edition is a consolidation of proven strengths.
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Maruti Suzuki has luanched the new Dzire at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) to renew rivalry with other sub-compact sedans like Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.
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