HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsCelerio vs Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Filters
Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
LXi
₹5.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Zeta MT
₹12.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
K10BK15B
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
757.05678 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
90 Nm @ 3500 rpm134 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
21.6316.94 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWD-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 6000 rpm103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,17,66314,74,809
Ex-Showroom Price
4,65,70012,74,000
RTO
26,1281,39,400
Insurance
25,33560,909
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,12631,699
Expert Reviews
3.5 out of 5
Verdict

Latest Offers
Delhi
See All
On Maruti Celerio :-Save up to Rs. 58,100 . T&C's ...
Applicable on celeriovxicng variant
Expired
View Offer
On Maruti Celerio :-Exchange offer up to Rs.15,000...
Applicable on celeriolxi variant
Expired
View Offer
On Maruti Celerio :-Exchange offer up to Rs.15,000...
Applicable on celeriovxi & 2 more variants
Expired
View Offer
On Maruti Celerio :-Exchange offer up to Rs.15,000...
Applicable on celeriozxiplusamt & 2 more variants
Expired
View Offer

Popular Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Mahindra Thar
1497.0 to 2184.0 | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
null | Petrol | Manual,Automatic12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Thar vs Jimny

Trending cars

View all
Popular Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster

Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster

2.35 Cr* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
BMW M2

BMW M2

98 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Mercedes-Benz G-Class

2.55 Cr* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
McLaren Artura

McLaren Artura

5.1 Cr* Onwards
Check Latest Offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

9.95 - 18.1 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7 - 13.24 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Nissan X-Trail

Nissan X-Trail

26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Kia Seltos Facelift

Kia Seltos Facelift

11 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details