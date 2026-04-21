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Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Maruti Suzuki Ignis

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Maruti Suzuki Ignis, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Celerio Price starts at Rs. 4.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi, Maruti Suzuki Ignis Price starts at Rs. 5.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2 MT. Celerio: 998 cc engine, 24.97 to 34.43 kmpl mileage. Ignis: 1197 cc engine, 20.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Celerio vs Ignis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Celerio Ignis
BrandMaruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 4.7 Lakhs₹ 5.35 Lakhs
Mileage24.97 to 34.43 kmpl20.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
LXi
₹4.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Sigma 1.2 MT
₹5.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki Celerio Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Side Mirror Body
Steering Controls
Taillight
Front Right Side
Headlight
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Gear Shifter
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Engine Type
K10C1.2L VVT
Driving Range
757 km668.48
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
89 Nm @ 3500 rpm113 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
25.24 kmpl20.89
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
66 bhp @ 5500 rpm82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14175 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Electronic Power SteeringPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil SpringMcPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Torision Beam with Coil SpringTorsion Beam
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14175 / 65 R15
Length
3695 mm3700 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
2435 mm2435 mm
Height
1555 mm1595 mm
Kerb Weight
800 kg825 kg
Width
1655 mm1690 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
313 litres260 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
32 litres32 litres
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
NoDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyWith Key
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Power Windows
NoFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both SidesBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
No-
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with KeyElectric Tailgate Release
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
10000040000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
USB Compatibility
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoOptional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoOptional
Find My Car
NoOptional
Emergency Call
NoOptional
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested3 Star (Global NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
BlackBlack
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,18,9455,87,016
Ex-Showroom Price
5,64,0005,35,100
RTO
27,39026,234
Insurance
27,05525,182
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,30312,617
Expert Rating

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Latest Videos

Maruti Celerio, India's most fuel-efficient petrol car with 26.68 kmpl mileage, was launched earlier this month at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.99 lakh. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
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Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
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Maruti Celerio, India's most fuel-efficient petrol car with 26.68 kmpl mileage, was launched earlier this month at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.99 lakh. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
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23 Nov 2021
The Celerio has a whole lot of spirit and the latest edition is a consolidation of proven strengths.
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Maruti Suzuki has luanched the new Dzire at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) to renew rivalry with other sub-compact sedans like Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.
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