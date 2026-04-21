In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Celerio Price starts at Rs. 4.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi. Celerio: 998 cc engine, 24.97 to 34.43 kmpl mileage. Ertiga: 1462 cc engine, 20.51 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Celerio vs Ertiga Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Celerio
|Ertiga
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 4.7 Lakhs
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.97 to 34.43 kmpl
|20.51 to 26.11 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4