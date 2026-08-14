hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsCelerio vs Celerio X

Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio X

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Maruti Suzuki Celerio X, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Celerio Price starts at Rs. 4.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi, Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Price starts at Rs. 5.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Vxi. Celerio: 998 cc engine, 24.97 to 34.43 kmpl mileage. Celerio X: 998 cc engine, 21.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Celerio vs Celerio X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Celerio Celerio x
BrandMaruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 4.7 Lakhs₹ 5.11 Lakhs
Mileage24.97 to 34.43 kmpl21.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
LXi
₹4.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Celerio X
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
Vxi
₹5.11 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Taillight
Headlight
Front Left Side
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Gear Shifter
Front Fog Lamp
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
K10CK10B
Driving Range
757 km757.05
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
89 Nm @ 3500 rpm90 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
25.24 kmpl21.63
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
66 bhp @ 5500 rpm67 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14165 / 70 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Electronic Power SteeringPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil SpringMacPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Suspension
Torision Beam with Coil SpringCoupled Torsion Beam Axle with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14165 / 70 R14
Length
3695 mm3715
Ground Clearance
170 mm165
Wheelbase
2435 mm2425
Height
1555 mm1565
Kerb Weight
800 kg835
Width
1655 mm1635
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
313 litres235
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
32 litres35
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
NoNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesNo
12V Power Outlets
11
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
NoDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
With KeyRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
NoBlack
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
NoFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both SidesBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Scuff Plates
No-
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with KeyInternal with Remote
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
10000040000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
USB Compatibility
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)1 Airbags (Driver)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
BlackBlack
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,18,9455,68,400
Ex-Showroom Price
5,64,0005,11,500
RTO
27,39029,460
Insurance
27,05526,940
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,30312,217
Expert Rating
-

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Studds ‘Colour of Honour’ Nardo Grey helmets launched, limited to only 1947 units
Studds ‘Colour of Honour’ Nardo Grey helmets launched, limited to only 1947 units
14 Aug 2026
Maruti Suzuki Brezza is a natural upgrade from Celerio.
5 compact SUVs I would buy if I had to upgrade from Maruti Suzuki Celerio
21 Apr 2026
5 second-hand luxury sedans I would buy instead of a new premium SUV
5 second-hand luxury sedans I would buy instead of a new premium SUV
14 Aug 2026
Mahindra’s Global Pik Up takes the Scorpio N’s rugged DNA into a larger lifestyle pickup format with a dedicated cargo bed.
Mahindra Scorpio N Pick Up Live Launch And Latest Updates: Prices, Features, Variants, Colours, and Specs
14 Aug 2026
Maruti now offers 6 airbags and few other safety features as standard with its cars.
Maruti Alto K10, Eeco, WagonR and Celerio gets 6 airbags as standard
13 May 2025
Maruti Suzuki’s small car range, including the Alto K10 and WagonR, now comes with price protection for early bookings.
Maruti Suzuki offers price protection against hike for Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio & WagonR buyers
10 Jun 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Maruti Celerio, India's most fuel-efficient petrol car with 26.68 kmpl mileage, was launched earlier this month at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.99 lakh. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Maruti Celerio: First Drive Review
17 Nov 2021
Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
Five reasons why Maruti Suzuki Dzire remains a hit in India after 16 years
30 Dec 2024
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 sedan has secured five-star safety rating at the Global NCAP crash tests. This is the highest safety rating achieved by any Maruti car at any crash tests globally. Maruti will launch the new Dzire in India on November 11.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets 5-star safety rating at Global NCAP: Safest Maruti car ever
8 Nov 2024
Maruti Celerio, India's most fuel-efficient petrol car with 26.68 kmpl mileage, was launched earlier this month at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.99 lakh. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
How Maruti Celerio became India's most fuel efficient petrol car
23 Nov 2021
The Celerio has a whole lot of spirit and the latest edition is a consolidation of proven strengths.
Maruti Celerio 2021: Pros and Cons
4 Dec 2021
Maruti Suzuki has luanched the new Dzire at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) to renew rivalry with other sub-compact sedans like Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 review: Aura enhanced to Amaze sedan lovers?
12 Nov 2024
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
MG Starlight 560

MG Starlight 560

20 - 27 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers