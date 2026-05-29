In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Volkswagen Virtus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual, Volkswagen Virtus Price starts at Rs. 10.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT. Brezza: 998 cc engine, 19.96 to 21.09 kmpl mileage. Virtus: 999 cc engine, 18.45 to 20.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Brezza vs Virtus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Brezza
|Virtus
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 7.4 Lakhs
|₹ 10.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.96 to 21.09 kmpl
|18.45 to 20.66 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|-
|3