In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Volkswagen Vento, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual, Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. Brezza: 998 cc engine, 19.96 to 21.09 kmpl mileage. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Brezza vs Vento Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Brezza
|Vento
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 7.4 Lakhs
|₹ 10 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.96 to 21.09 kmpl
|16.3 to 17.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|-
|3