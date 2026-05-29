In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Volkswagen Taigun, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual, Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. Brezza: 998 cc engine, 19.96 to 21.09 kmpl mileage. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Brezza vs Taigun Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Brezza
|Taigun
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 7.4 Lakhs
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.96 to 21.09 kmpl
|18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
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