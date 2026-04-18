In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Brezza: 998 cc engine, 19.96 to 21.09 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Brezza vs Yaris Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Brezza
|Yaris
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 7.4 Lakhs
|₹ 9.16 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.96 to 21.09 kmpl
|17.1 to 17.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1496 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Transmission
|Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
|Cylinders
|-
|4