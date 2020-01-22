|Engine
|1462 cc, Inline, DOHC
|1496 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Engine Type
|K15C Smart Hybrid
|1.5L Dual VVT-i Engine
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|106 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
|140 Nm @ 4200 rpm
|Mileage (ARAI)
|20.1 kmpl
|17.1
|Drivertrain
|FWD
|-
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|-
|Air Conditioner
|-
|Yes (Manual)
|Front AC
|-
|Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|-
|-
|Heater
|-
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Cabin-Boot Access
|-
|No
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Headlight & Ignition on Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Keyless Start/Button Start
|-
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|Yes
|On-Road Price
|₹8,99,868
|₹10,21,641
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹7,99,000
|₹9,16,000
|RTO
|₹56,940
|₹64,150
|Insurance
|₹43,428
|₹40,991
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹19,341
|₹21,959